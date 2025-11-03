Packers Have Legit Reason to Pass on TE Trade at Deadline Despite Tucker Kraft Injury

When Green Bay Packers fans saw standout tight end Tucker Kraft exit Sunday’s game on a cart and eventually be diagnosed with a reported torn ACL, the immediate thought was around who would replace him in the offense.

The first thought was that the Packers should look to acquire a tight end like Cleveland Browns Pro Bowler David Njoku, who might be the best replacement for the injured Kraft. Another name that popped up quickly was Chig Okonkwo from the Tennessee Titans. Big-name talent that could make an immediate impact is always tantalizing for fans. But with the trade deadline only a little over 24 hours away, and teams realizing that Green Bay might be desperate for an upgrade, it might not be in the Packers’ best interest to go that route.

Tight End Trade Not a Realistic Option for Packers

In the weeks leading up to the trade deadline, there’s been buzz and chatter floating around that the Packers should address the CB spot or the defensive line. Tight end was never on that list because of how well Kraft was playing, and you still have Luke Musgrave as the TE2, who has struggled to live up to expectations.

Suddenly having this need appear roughly 48 hours before the deadline creates a potentially frantic situation. A team that likely hasn't been scouting other tight ends at all, let alone gauging interest and value on teh trade market, would be scrambling to play catch-up by adding the position to their shopping list at this stage.

It's also not an especially deep position, with Njoku and Okonkwo the only established options available. That means there could be a bidding war and inflated price-tag.

Rushing into a negotiation like that would be a recipe for overpaying and having this trade fall flat.

Furthermore, one could build a case that there are multiple reasons why they should pass based on the talent at the position and at receiver. Will these guys fill the void left by Kraft? No, as he was playing like a top-3 tight end in the league. But as a collective unit on offense, Green Bay might not be in bad shape.

Packers Shouldn’t Look Past Luke Musgrave with Tucker Kraft Sidelined

As we alluded to earlier, the Packers’ most realistic option to replace Kraft might be in-house with former second-round pick Luke Musgrave.

Musgrave was selected one round before Kraft in the 2023 NFL Draft, though their respective careers haven't reflected that through three NFL seasons. The former Oregon State pass catcher showed some flashes of promise as a rookie in 2023, posting 34 receptions (46 targets) for 352 yards and a touchdown in 11 games.

However, Musgrave couldn’t capitalize on his rookie year success in 2024, as he spent most of his time on injured reserve. The former second-round pick appeared in seven games and had only seven receptions (10 targets) for 45 yards.

Fast forward to this season, and Musgrave has struggled even in a TE2 role. The 6-foot-6 tight end only has nine receptions (10 targets) for 88 yards in eight games. It’s not ideal, but if you’re Green Bay, the hope is his performance on Sunday is something to build off.

Musgrave had a season-high three receptions (three targets) for 34 yards. That said, Packers fans shouldn’t expect Musgrave to put up Kraft numbers such as 143 receiving yards and 2 TDs, which he did in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But if Musgrave can be an adequate pass blocker, which he’s shown to do this season when on the field (73.8 grade per PFF), while also catching 3-4 passes for 40 yards a game, that should be enough to help mitigate Kraft’s loss.

And we can’t forget that the Packers have another solid pass-catching option at tight end on the practice squad in Josh Whyle, who had 28 receptions (37 targets) for 248 yards and a TD last year with the Titans. He’s another big target at 6-foot-7 and 248 pounds.

If the Packers go this route, relying on internal talent to step up rather than adding Njoku or someone else for outside help, that will also up the pressure on the wide receiver room.

Packers WR Depth Now Under the Microscope Without Tucker Kraft

For the last couple of years, Green Bay has been lauded for having a lot of wide receiver depth. Now, we’ll see if that depth can continue to create big plays in the passing game without Kraft commanding attention in the middle of the field.

Romeo Doubs has continued to exceed expectations and will be leaned on heavily the rest of the way. Meanwhile, Christian Watson has only played in two games, though has already picked up where he left off as a downfield threat for Jordan Love.

And there’s Dontayvion Wicks, who, when healthy, is a nice possession receiver. If those three guys play their roles, Green Bay will be fine. However, the Packers likely want to see if the rookies – Matthew Golden and Savion Williams can start to emerge.

Golden, who was drafted in the first round in the 2025 draft, has big-play ability and talent, but hasn’t reached it yet. Meanwhile, Williams has been on the field, but his overall role is still undefined.

Without Kraft, the Packers are losing at least four receptions per game and 5.5 targets. Green Bay wants those likely to go to Musgrave, but if Golden increases his receptions per game from 2.9, that could make an impact in the short and long term.

