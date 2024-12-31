Packers Have Huge Edge to Add Former Pro-Bowler Who Was Just Released
The Green Bay Packers are in a tricky situation entering Week 18. While they know they're playoff-bound, the team's loss to the Minnesota Vikings exposed some harsh truths about this squad, and there's little time now to fix them.
One area that's been a major disappointment this season and once again cost the Packers in Week 17 was their pass rush. Head coach Matt LaFleur admitted after the game that allowing talented opposing quarterbacks to have all day in the pocket is going to lead to big plays, and his unit needs to be better about applying pressure.
Without a clear star here, though, and a lack of overall progress, this group likely is what it is at this point in the year. That means an outside addition is probably the only way to achieve the results LaFleur hopes for, but most impact players are off of the board in Week 18.
However, one former Pro Bowler just became available on Tuesday, and Green Bay has the inside track over a few other contenders to add him.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the New England Patriots are planning to release veteran EDGE Yannick Ngakoue ahead of their Week 18 game. The veteran should consider this a massive favor by his now-former team, as it allows him to possibly catch on with a playoff-bound squad, instead of seeing his year end on Sunday with the currently dead-last Patriots.
Ngakoue is now subject to waivers, and there's surely a number of teams hoping to snag the Lombardi Trophy that would love to add him. The Detroit Lions and Kansas City Chiefs are both franchises reported to be sniffing around the pass-rusher market, so they very well may be in the hunt for the former Pro Bowler.
However, the Lions, Chiefs and several other teams who've punched their ticket to the playoffs will be lower in the waiver order due to having better records than the 11-5 Packers. That means if Green Bay and another squad with a record better -- either outright or via tiebreaker -- both submit claims for Ngakoue, the Packers would be awarded him.
This means the Green and Gold's disappointing defeat on Sunday could actually benefit them, as that loss has put them in this position to address a serious area of need. Though Ngakoue isn't quite the playmaker he once was, he's only a year removed from a 4-sack campaign, and it was only 2022 when he put up 9.5.
Yes, his 1.5 sacks this year aren't up to his usual standards, but he's also split time between two teams this season. A defensive mastermind like Jeff Hafley could also be the best person to get the most out of the vet, who's still not even 30 years old yet.
In other Packers news: