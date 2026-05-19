Packers have golden opportunity to grab early NFC North lead

There is no debating the fact that the Green Bay Packers are in for a tough battle when it comes to the NFC North. Both the Chicago Bears and the Detriot Lions appear to be viable threats to fight for the division lead. However, with the league's schedule release last week, Packer fans couldn't help but notice a clear early-season advantage that offers Green Bay the runway to grab control of the lead during the first weeks of the season.

The Packers are scheduled to open the season against the Minnesota Vikings, the New York Jets, and the Atlanta Falcons. This is a trio of teams coming off underwhelming offseasons, with none expected to factor into the playoff race. This has a 3-0 record written all over it with the Packers being set up to take momentum into a Week 5 matchup with the Chicago Bears that will help set an early-season tone for the NFC North race.

Having such a soft start to the 2026 schedule is great news, not only in how it allows you to start the season record wise, but also in the confidence you build in Jordan Love and a new-look offense. With the losses of Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks, it is fair to expect the team to need a bit of time to adjust.

Schedule Clearly Sets Packers up to Take Early-Season NFC North Control

This is going to be far easier to do when you're playing teams not expected to be among the league's more capable rosters. Love should have no problem gaining early-season confidence in his new target options and establishing the Packer offense in the first weeks of the season. The same is true for a defense under new leadership and having gone through a bit of an offseason retooling.

Looking at the schedule and seeing a clear path to 3-0 gives Packer fans every reason for excitement and a chance for Green Bay to put early pressure on the Lions and Bears. The divisional rivals won't have nearly as easy a road with Chicago scheduled to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the first three weeks of the 2026 season, and Detroit traveling to Buffalo in Week 2.

Both of these are games that Green Bay's division rivals could easily lose, giving a clear path to control of the North. It will turn up the pressure on both rivals and give the Packers a bit more room to stumble as the schedule grows more difficult. No question, Green Bay has been set up to go on an early run and perhaps set the tone for the season ahead.