League sent clear message about Packers with 2026 schedule

As fans and pundits continue to react to the 2026 Green Bay Packers schedule, the lasting takeaway should be the faith of the league. A big part of the schedule-making strategy is attempting to make sure that late-season prime time and featured matchups offer a level of relevance. Green Bay is clearly viewed as a safe bet as the franchise is featured early and often in the 2026 schedule. Most notably, the Packers will play on Thanksgiving Eve as well as Christmas Day in two incredibly important NFC matchups.

Additionally, the Packers will twice on Thursday Night Football and Sunday Night Football, with one Monday Night Football matchup coming in Week 17. No question, the league sent an incredibly strong message that they believe Green Bay is going to be a playoff team and relevant deep into the 2026 season.

This is where Packer fans might be quick to point out that the Chicago Bears were given similar treatment as well, pointing to what should be a tight division race. Still, the league's belief is a checkmark in Green Bay's favor and should build the confidence of a fanbase with every reason for excitement. The Packers' 2026 season cannot come soon enough after the frustrating end that was authored a season ago.

League Clearly Believes in Packers' 2026 Ceiling Consistently Featuring Green Bay in 2026 Schedule

For fans wondering whether or not any of the frustrations or concerns from last season's playoff collapse would linger, the league clearly has sent in its own vote. Green Bay is a historic franchise, but there are many teams expected to be safe bets when it comes to playing meaningful football late into the season. The league wouldn't put the Packers in this role based on history alone.

It is also worth noting the other teams scheduled to play on Christmas Day, with the Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Rams, and defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks as the five other teams set to be on the NFL's Christmas slate. These are unquestionably expected to be top contenders in their respective divisions and conferences, and Green Bay being included is telling.

Green Bay being featured more heavily in the second half of the season in featured games is likely due to the unknown return timelines of Micah Parsons and Tucker Kraft. Still, it seems the league believes the Packers will be just fine until their stars return handing out a schedule that screams the franchise is considered among the league's top contenders.