Packers Have Difficult RB Trade to Consider During Bye Week

After an uneven performance through the first four weeks of the season, the Green Bay Packers are heading into their bye week. This will give them additional rest to regroup and get healthier before they host the Bengals in Week 6. One of the players who will be eligible to return after getting off the injured reserve list is running back MarShawn Lloyd. While the Packers need to sort out their run game, whether they can trust Lloyd to stay healthy and contribute is another question.

That is why the Packers must seriously consider trading Lloyd to recoup some value. This was made even more possible by Emanuel Wilson's emergence in Week 4. With Wilson delivering his best performance of the season with 81 yards from scrimmage in 11 touches, and Chris Brooks showing that he is more than capable of being an RB3 since arriving in Green Bay last season, how much the Packers need Lloyd is up for debate.

Exploring a MarShawn Lloyd Trade Could Make Sense for the Packers

On one hand, the Packers would love to see a talented playmaker they invested a third-round pick in play more than one game in two seasons before determining his future. On the other hand, can they really trust the former USC Trojans star to stay consistently healthy?

Lloyd missed all but one game in his rookie season with an ankle sprain, followed by landing on the non-football illness list with appendicitis. The 24-year-old returned to action in training camp, but suffered a hamstring injury that kept his preseason action limited to one game and six carries. He wasn't particularly effective in either his lone preseason game or the regular-season game for the Packers.

Even upon his return, it seems unlikely that Lloyd will take over Wilson as the RB2. Instead of keeping him inactive and lowering his trade value, it makes sense for the Packers to try to get some value in return, even if it means a late-round pick.

The Packers will have a few tough roster decisions to make upon the impending returns of Lloyd, Christian Watson, and Collin Oliver. Since Green Bay only has one roster spot available right now, a cut or two may have to be made, barring any more injuries. This could complicate things further for Lloyd.

Lloyd is clearly facing an uphill battle to turn his career around. Whether he will get that chance in Titletown or elsewhere remains to be seen.

More Green Bay Packers news and rumors: