Nazir Stackhouse gives the Packers a reminder of untapped potential

The Green Bay Packers lone splashy move of the 2026 offseason was bringing in defensive line depth by adding defensive tackle Javon Hargrave. It was a decision clearly based on the lack of trust in the team's current options and the need to improve after injuries defined the seasons of both Devonte Wyatt and Nazir Stackhouse. The latter remains a bit of an unknown, but clearly a capable contributor who very quickly could become a building block if there is any level of consistency as a rotational piece.

Green Bay was given a reminder of that this week with Packers' pundit Andy Herman offering, "Nazir Stackhouse just exploded through the line for a tfl on Lloyd. He’s had a nice day today." It served as a reminder of the physicality of Stackhouse and the undeniable potential to turn into a consistent rotational piece for the defensive line.

Stackhouse was an undrafted free agent signing a season ago and made the roster based on an impressive camp performance. However, the regular season didn't go to plan, with injuries derailing his debut season and leaving questions about what expectations should be moving forward.

No question, the defender needs to make a consistent impact and prove that last year's roster spot was earned. This is off to a solid start as Stackhouse is displaying a disruptive ability on the inside and a refusal to stop that is going to earn the defender an extended chance to win a role.

Packers Seeing Early Signs of Progress from Defensive Lineman Nazir Stackhouse

The Georgia product only managed to play 159 total snaps last season due to limited chances and injury issues. Still, it was enough to display motor and the ability to be an undeniably disruptive force on the inside, one that could force the Packers to make room for Stackhouse to be a part of the inside rotation.

With Wyatt extended and Hargrave just signed, Green Bay has an underrated level of stability on the inside that is going to both give Stackhouse a bit less opportunity as well as more patience. Having a proven level of performance will give the Packers the ability to develop the tackle, hoping that less pressure and another year in Green Bay's system will garner the desired results.

This hope is off to a solid start with the Stackhouse flashing early in camp and leaving little question he is deserving of a roster spot. The defender is going to get his chance; it is simply a question of how big of a role Stackhouse can win.