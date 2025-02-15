Packers Have Already Signed 20 Players This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The NFL offseason is in full swing. Now that Super Bowl 59 is officially in the books, teams around the league have already begun to set themselves up for free agency and the draft. This includes the Green Bay Packers.
The first order of business in any offseason is usually to sign players to reserve/futures deals. This allows teams to retain players without giving them a guaranteed contract and without allowing them to negotiate with other teams in the offseason. Teams usually do this to keep players on their practice squads whom they want to continue evaluating.
Green Bay retained 12 of their players on the practice squad and parted ways with WR Alex McGough, RBs Ellis Merriweather and Deshaun Fenwick, G Michael Jordan, and LB Michael Barrett. They also added eight more players who finished the 2024 season elsewhere.
Packers Kept 12 Practice Squad Players and Signed 8 More
The list of players the Packers signed this offseason is as follows:
DL Deslin Alexandre
DL James Ester
DL Jeremiah Martin
S Omar Brown
CB Kamal Hadden
CB Kalen King
K Alex Hale
G Marquis Hayes
WR Julian Hicks
WR Cornelius Johnson
OL Donovan Jennings
TE Messiah Swinson
CB Isaiah Dunn
WR Tulu Griffin
CB Kaleb Hayes
C Trey Hill
TE Johnny Lumpkin
DL Keith Randolph
DL Nesta Jade Silvera
DL Leonard Payne
The first 12 names on this list were already with the Packers to end the season. All the players on this list will get a chance to make their case to make the 53-man roster next season during training camp.
There will be plenty more transactions between now and the training camp. While the Packers have a ton of depth across all positions, there are always a few training camp standouts who emerge out of nowhere. Let's see who those will be this time around.