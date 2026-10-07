Packers have a crystal clear path to turning the 2026 season around

The Green Bay Packers sit at 2-2 on the season and it is difficult to find a fanbase with a non-losing record whose frustration is close to the same level. The Packers have looked objectively underwhelming in both of the team's wins against the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Bucs. Against the Jets it took a late Jordan Love surge and overtime to escape with an ugly win, while against Tampa it required an ugly start from the opposing quarterback rookie Jadon Daniels. Still, there is reason to believe in this team and buy in that things can turn around.

Looking at the biggest reason to believe the season can be turned around is an impressive group of playmakers. Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, and Tucker Kraft are more than capable of pushing the Packers on a needed run with each of the trio just scratching the surface of their expected impact. Watson has been the most consistent, with both Kraft and Golden showing flashes of what they can bring offensively.

It is very much on the table that if this group stays healthy and takes off to their full ability Green Bay can have a trio of pass catchers over 1,000 receiving yards. Finding a way to consistently put the ball into the hands of your best playmakers is a simple adjustment, but one that head coach Matt LaFleur needs to make to put the season back on track.

Packers Have Clear Path Back to Relevance in Trusting Trio of Talented Playmakers to Carry Offense

The early season has been defined by the Packers playing a brand of offense that is best defined as scared. Whether this is an inability to protect Love or the quarterback getting rattled and failing to settle in fans haven't seen one complete offensive effort in four weeks of the 2026 season. It serves as a reminder that the first time we see this Green Bay fans will remember why expectations were high heading into the season.

It wasn't just the ceiling of Love, but a group of incredibly talented playmakers that should still offer fans a bit of positivity even in the midst of undeniable frustration. While Jayden Reed is dealing iwth an injury, the primary weapons needed to put the season back on track.

If LaFleur is still the offensive genius he was previously believed to be the season is still very much in hand with the playmaking talent and needed changes being undeniably clear for what remains an extremely talented roster.