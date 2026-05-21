Packers have a budget-friendly defensive addition just waiting for them

Even with a new defensive coordinator calling the shots after Jeff Hafley's departure and a tough schedule, the Green Bay Packers should be just fine. They have one of the three best pass rushers in the game, and he should be healthy for the most crucial stretch of the campaign.

That said, the Packers could probably use some more juice in their pass-rushing department. Lukas Van Ness hasn't lived up to the expectations, and someone needs to pick up the slack in Micah Parsons' early-season absence.

Considering that, and given the team's offseason departures, it's not much of a surprise to read ESPN analyst Matt Bowen linking A.J. Epenesa to the Packers. He failed his physical with the Cleveland Browns earlier in the offseason, but would be a no-brainer addition if he's healthy now.

The Packers should make a run at A.J. Epenesa

"The Packers lost rotational edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare to the Jets in free agency, so the team could add his replacement in Epenesa," Bowen wrote. "He's a long, powerful mover who can set the edge with his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. He can also create disruptive plays under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, as he recorded 24.5 sacks and four interceptions in six seasons with the Bills."

Spotrac projects his next contract at just $12.8 million over two years, an annual average value of $6.4 million per year. Given his ability to contribute in multiple spots and his productivity, that's a bit of a bargain.

Epenesa can line up at defensive end and defensive tackle. He's used to playing in Sean McDermott's complex defensive schemes with disguised coverages and pre-snap motion, and he's done a solid job at both positions.

Despite coming off the bench, he still registered 28 total pressures last season, including 19 hurries, six QB hits, and 3 sacks, per Pro Football Focus. If that wasn't impressive enough, he also logged 17 run stops and 3 batted passes.

Epenesa might not be a superstar or excessively good at anything, but he's way above average in everything. He's a big and sturdy guy who can hold his ground against the run with the same ease that he can drop into coverage and stick with tight ends or go at the quarterback.

He'd give this team a versatile player who can line up at multiple positions, providing some insurance as a better run defender than most of their pass rushers. Even with Parsons back in the fold and Javon Hargrave there, he'd be a no-brainer addition on a team-friendly deal.