Packers have a $1.4 million insurance move hiding in plain sight

For years, the Green Bay Packers had one of the most stacked wide receiver corps in the game. However, they had more mouths than they could feed. With Dontayvion Wicks and Romeo Doubs gone, that may not be an issue anymore.

Nevertheless, Matt LaFleur's team may now be a little too thin at the position. They're clearly hoping that Matthew Golden will take a big leap in his second season, and while that makes sense, they could be an injury away from disaster.

That's why general manager Brian Gutekunst should be in the market for another veteran. Fortunately for him, DeAndre Hopkins is still a free agent, and he's not going to be hard to convince or get at this point in his career.

The Packers should consider signing DeAndre Hopkins

Years ago, Hopkins was considered, at the very worst, one of the three best wide receivers in the game. A lot has transpired since, and he's not even in the top 20 anymore, but the Packers don't need him to be an All-Pro guy.

Father Time might be ruthless, but Hopkins has never relied on his speed to create separation, and he still has two of the most reliable hands in the game. He'll always be a threat in the end zone, and he can be a situational guy when Jordan Love needs some tough yards.

Hopkins has made it loud and clear that he's not done yet. He's campaigned to join multiple teams this offseason, which is usually an indication of a former star reaching the beginning of the end of his career.

Spotrac projects his market value at just $1.4 million, and given how eager he is to play, he might even take less. The Packers have $18.1 million in available cap space, according to Over The Cap, so they can certainly afford to get it done.

In an ideal scenario, the Packers won't need him. Christian Watson will stay healthy, Matthew Golden will take a leap, Jayden Reed will give them another reliable option, and Tucker Kraft will be healthy and as sharp as he was last season.

Ideal scenarios rarely happen, though. The Packers are an injury away from having to play Skyy Moore, Bo Melton, Savion Williams, Will Sheppard, Isaiah Neyor, Jakobie Keeney-James, or J. Michael Sturdivant. That's far from ideal.

So, even though his best years are clearly in the rearview mirror, Hopkins would still be an upgrade over all of them. He's motivated to leave a mark and win a Super Bowl before riding into the sunset, and at that price range, the Packers shouldn't hesitate to pull the trigger.