Packers should want no part of rumored AJ Brown sweepstakes

For years, the biggest knock on the Green Bay Packers' wide receiver corps was that they didn't have a true alpha — just a bunch of Robins and no Batman. That's fair to a degree, given that Christian Watson has missed plenty of time with injuries.

The Packers are clearly transitioning toward a 'quality over quantity' approach this time. The decisions to let Romeo Doubs go and trade Dontayvion Wicks might allow the rest of the bunch to get into a groove instead of having multiple receivers rotating.

That's one of several reasons why the Packers should want no part of the latest buzz surrounding A.J. Brown. While he's not the most prestigious insider, professional bettor Simon Hunter is well-connected in the league and just named Green Bay as a sleeper destination for Brown.

"I've heard whispers about Green Bay being another team that's sneakily in the conversation for A.J. Brown," Hunter said on Sharp or Square. "Obviously, the Eagles already have a relationship. They just traded for Wicks from this Green Bay team. But when I heard that, it made sense after I saw what happened in the draft, right? They didn't really do anything offensively. They love their offense,"

The Packers can't afford to trade for A.J. Brown

Again, Hunter isn't Ian Rapoport or Adam Schefter, but he's someone with inside sources across the league, as he's proven multiple times. That's not to say that the Packers are definitely in on Brown, but perhaps they've done their due diligence.

That said, it wouldn't make much sense. For starters, the Philadelphia Eagles have been adamant about moving the disgruntled star, so even if they may have landed two potential replacements in Makai Lemon and Wicks, there are no guarantees that they will actually trade him.

Moreover, if they do move him, they will probably expect a big value in return. The Packers already gave up multiple first-round picks to get Micah Parsons. They can't afford to keep giving away valuable selections, much less for someone who's burned bridges with his two teams and may not want to play for anyone other than Mike Vrabel.

Of course, Brown is a great player, but he's also too reliant on his athleticism and strength: two qualities that fade quickly over time. He's missed time with soft-tissue injuries, so one can only wonder how much longer he can dominate.

Brown has had character issues in Tennessee and Philadelphia, and he wasn't happy even after winning the Super Bowl. He doesn't have a team-first mentality and would seemingly rather lose and post big numbers than win and have two or three catches.

The Packers must allow Matthew Golden to learn through his mistakes. He and Christian Watson should be the primary focus of the passing game going forward, with Tucker Kraft also chipping in.

Adding Brown would probably be great in Madden, but not so much in real life. Hopefully, this will be nothing more than hearsay.

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