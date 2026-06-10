Packers' grip on NFC North growing weaker

In the Green Bay Packers' final seasons with Aaron Rodgers, there were clear playoff frustrations but a predictable ability to win the NFC North. The Packers won the division three straight seasons from 2019 to 2021, furthering divisional dominance, holding 17 NFC North wins, and clearly being the most consistently successful team over the last two decades. This is a hold that appears to be fading over the past four years, with one lone playoff win and four straight seasons of rivals taking the North.

The Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears, and Detroit Lions have all won at least one division title in the last four years, while the Packers have been reduced to wildcard exits. While Green Bay's roster remains incredibly talented and Jordan Love is great franchise quarterback, the lack of division dominance has been extremely notable.

It demands change with the Packers needing to consider whether or not it has the right leadership in place if the 2026 season follows recent trends. There is no denying the difficult road that the NFC North continues to be, but going five seasons without winning the division is completely unacceptable for a prestigious franchise.

Green Bay has a long history of bullying the Vikings, Bears, and Lions over the last decade, which has been flipped over the last four years. It is frustratingly notable and points to the fact that heading into the 2026 season, this must change, or organizational changes should be made.

Packers Recent Run of NFC North Failures Serve as Clear Warning for 2026 Season

The Packers are one of the league's historic franchises, boasting both a great history and a long resume of recent accomplishments. While fans would've loved to see more than a lone Super Bowl out of the Aaron Rodgers era, there is no denying the divisional dominance the star quarterback helped the Packers exercise during his tenure.

Going four years without taking the division is a failure that cannot be viewed as acceptable, with 2026 having a clear goal of winning the division and at least one playoff round. If these two feats can be accomplished, it will quiet any concerns and hand the fanbase a clear reason to believe things are moving in the right direction.

However, if division control yet again evades the Packers, it is time for meaningful changes, with Green Bay clearly being the class of the North. Failing to reach this standard demands accountability, pointing to the mounting pressure on the season ahead.