Lukas Van Ness Can't Let Packers Down After Micah Parsons Hype

There's no question that the Green Bay Packers are relying on a step up from their edge rushers, particularly after acquiring Micah Parsons.

24-year-old pass rusher Lukas Van Ness, who has been a major disappointment since being drafted with the 13th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, has a new opportunity to shine following the acquisition of Parsons. Should Van Ness deliver on his newfound chance to shine, it'll change the entire outlook of his career.

At this point, few Packers fans believe he was a good pick. Now, he has to deliver on his final opportunity or else he'll go down as a major bust for a franchise that's growing used to falling short on first-round selections.

Packers DE Lukas Van Ness Can't Let Coaching Staff Down Moving Forward

New Green Bay defensive superstar Micah Parsons creates big opportunities for the rest of the team. One of the underwhelming players on the roster is Van Ness, who hasn't delivered since being selected in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft. Parsons spoke about Van Ness ahead of Week 1, and it sounds like he believes in him.

“I really like how he plays. He plays that run well, he gets up vertical well. I know I can count on him for a bull rush," Parsons said to the media. “I’ve never been around a group of 3 techs that can rush and play the run like this.”

Whether it's true or not, it does add a new element to Green Bay's defense that didn't previously exist. Now, the defensive line has a game-changer that makes offenses completely adjust their game plans. Van Ness has been a disappointment, though it might be because he hasn't been paired with someone of Parsons' ability.

We'll soon find out if that is the case. Van Ness was an elite prospect out of Iowa, though he has only recorded seven sacks in his first two seasons. That's obviously a large ask, yet Van Ness is more than capable, particularly if he's going to take advantage of the new addition. Whether it works is irrelevant; what matters is that an unproven player gets an opportunity.

We'll see what winds up happening, but this could be the last chance for someone like Van Ness to prove himself. The Parsons acquisition is important for many reasons, and Van Ness showing that he is worthy of a contract extension is just one of a few.

Here's hoping he earns a five-year contract or more.

