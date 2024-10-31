Packers Go All-in With Trade for Star Pass Rusher in Latest Mock Deal
By Cem Yolbulan
The Green Bay Packers have won four straight games and improved to 6-2 for the season. With the trade deadline looming, they are in a great place with one of the deepest and most talented rosters in the league.
At the same time, they are playing in the toughest division in the NFL. The NFC North is the only division with every team over .500 and the Packers can't afford to take their foot off the gas in the second half of the season.
Therefore, they need to consider making a move at the trade deadline. On paper, they don't have a pressing need. But what is one thing every NFL team can use more of? Pass rushers.
A trade target that makes sense for the Packers is the talented pass rusher Chase Young of the New Orleans Saints. The 25-year-old defender is presumably on the trade block now that the Saints have lost six straight and are out of postseason contention. Considering that he is on a one-year deal, it would behoove the Saints to move on from Young in exchange for draft compensation.
A fourth or fifth-round pick for Young seems like fair value. Young has played in all eight games for the Saints this season, putting up 15 QB pressures, two sacks, and 18 tackles. He has received a 56.3 PFF grade so far this season. That is a lower number than what we have been accustomed to with Young but on a better team, he certainly has a chance to look much better.
The Packers are the middle of the pack defensively so far. They have 21 sacks in eight games. After a slow start, Rashan Gary has started to play better in recent weeks but it's clear that they could use one more quality edge defender. Chase Young could be that player to take the defense to the next level.