3 Packers Who Will Be Cut Without a Strong Second Half of Season
The Green Bay Packers are aiming to replicate the second-half surge they enjoyed in 2023 when they went 6-2 over their final eight regular-season games. However, the real victory was their young core's development during that stretch, setting the stage for future success.
But life in the NFL rarely follows a straight path. Progression isn’t linear, and setbacks are often part of the process. That reality could hit hard for these three Packers, who find themselves on the roster bubble. Without a strong second half, they could be playing their way out of Green Bay altogether.
John FitzPatrick
The Packers' tight end room is crowded, and John FitzPatrick finds himself fighting for his place on the roster.
Tucker Kraft has emerged as the team’s primary pass-catching threat, while Luke Musgrave is biding his time on injured reserve and is eligible to return in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears. When Musgrave is back, the Packers will have some tough decisions to make—and FitzPatrick may be the odd man out.
FitzPatrick has primarily served as a blocking tight end since Green Bay signed him off the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad following Musgrave’s injury. While he’s done an admirable job opening running lanes, his grip on a roster spot remains shaky.
Ben Sims, who has also been used as a blocker, has outperformed expectations and seems to have solidified his role. With Kraft and Musgrave locked in as the top options, and Sims carving out his niche, FitzPatrick’s future with the team is uncertain.
The Packers have already shown they won’t hesitate to move on from players if they aren’t performing—just ask Andrew Beck, who was cut earlier this season after struggling in a similar role.
FitzPatrick will need to make a strong impression in the coming weeks, especially with Musgrave’s return looming. Once Musgrave is healthy, Green Bay isn’t likely to carry four tight ends on the active roster. If FitzPatrick doesn’t show more than just solid blocking, his time in Green Bay could be short-lived.