Packers GM Telegraphs Dream First-Round Pick With Latest Scouting Move

The Green Bay Packers have used free agency as an avenue to bring in some quality starters. They signed Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs in the first wave of free agency. The NFL Draft is another outlet teams will use to add more talent.

The Packers have eight total picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and GM Brian Gutekunst hinted at his interest in Arizona WR Tet McMillan. According to ESPN's Jordan Reid, Gutekunst was the only GM who was present at McMillan's private workout.

According to @Jordan_Reid, Brian Gutekunst was the only GM at Tet McMillan’s private workout.



Brian Gutekunst Was Only GM at Tet McMillan’s Workout

The Packers have a nice collection of playmakers at the receiver room but they are looking to get a true No. 1 in the room.

While it's not guaranteed that McMillan will become that guy, he's considered the best receiver in this draft class. McMillan is 6-foot-5 and has been a big-bodied receiver. He uses his size to his advantage when boxing out defenders to highpoint the ball.

Despite that size, McMillan can still create plays after the catch and owns the versatility to line up all across the formation.

Over three collegiate seasons at Arizona (37 games), McMillan logged 213 receptions for 3,423 receiving yards and 26 touchdowns. McMillan has scored at least eight touchdowns in all three seasons, showcasing his ability to get into the endzone.

The fact that Gutekunst was the only GM present there shows he wanted to get an in-person look at McMillan. He likely already put in a ton of homework on McMillan over the past couple of months but seeing him in person indicates the interest in real.

The Packers own the 23rd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and could be in the ballpark for McMillan. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. dropped their latest mock drafts on March 18. Both NFL Draft experts have McMillan coming off the board around pick 20, which means the Packers could be in the range to draft or even trade up for McMillan.

Things can change over the next month or so, but the Packers have a clear interest in McMillan.

