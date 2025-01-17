Packers GM Shares Huge Injury News Connected to 2025 Season
The Green Bay Packers ended the season with a myriad of injuries in their wild-card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Green Bay lost Center Josh Meyers (leg), left guard Elgton Jenkins (shoulder), as well as wide receivers Jayden Reed (shoulder) and Romeo Doubs (concussion). Furthermore, Christian Watson missed the game due to the torn ACL he suffered in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.
Luckily, general manager Brian Gutekunst expects most players to recover in time for next season, with Watson's torn ACL being the only injury holdover, according to Andy Herman of the Packers Report.
Generally, Gutekunst's comments on the injury situation are positive. If the Packers were down any more of their offensive weapons to start next season, Jordan Love might continue to look like he did against the Eagles. That said, Watson missing time entering next season is tough for many reasons.
To begin with, Watson will be entering the final year of his rookie contract. As a result, missing significant time due to yet another injury will certainly impact if the Packers feel comfortable extending him.
Furthermore, Watson's absence diminishes the Packer's deep-threat ability. In 2024, Watson averaged 21.4 yards per reception, totaling 620 yards on 29 catches. Moreover, Watson has never had a season under 14.5 yards per reception.
Although he may not be recognized as a premier deep threat around the league, Watson is integral to the Packers' deep passing attack. So, missing him for a significant chunk of the season will hurt Love and this passing attack.
Fortunately, Watson's father confirmed that he will likely return by Week 12 of the 2025 season. Whether or not that gives him enough time to make a major impact remains to be seen.
