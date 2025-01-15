Packers Player's Dad Just Revealed Lengthy Timeline for Injury Recovery
The Green Bay Packers' starting wide receivers all ended the 2024 season with injuries. Jayden Reed (dislocated shoulder) and Romeo Doubs (concussion) both went down during the Packers' wild-card loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, Christian Watson was unable to play in the game due to the torn ACL he suffered in Week 18 against the Chicago Bears.
Unfortunately, this is one of many injuries Watson has suffered so far in his young career. That said, recovery from a torn ACL can take anywhere from 6-9 months, and the team has yet to release a timetable for Watson's return. Despite that, it seems Tazim Wajid Wajed, Christian's father, has shared a timeline for his son's return on X.
In an exchange with a fan, Wajed said, " He’ll have his surgery soon and should be back around Week 12 with a normal rehab. There’s nothing outside of what’s typical with his injury. Simple ACL and minor cleanup."
Wajed's update on Watson's health is a positive sign, given his history of knee injuries. Many fans likely expected Watson's recovery process to take longer than normal. Yet, a Week 12 return next season would be right around 9-10 months, which is perfectly normal like his dad suggested.
While learning Watson has a normal return timetable is a positive, his absence still leaves a big hole in the Packers' receiving room. In three seasons, Watson has become quite the deep threat for the Packers.
At one point this season, Watson had a stretch where he caught a pass of 30+ yards in three of four games. Losing that type of deep threat for more than half of the 2025 season could massively hurt the output from the receiving room.
Nevertheless, at least fans now know when to expect Watson back in the Packers lineup in 2025.
