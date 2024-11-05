Packers GM Sends Message to Veteran Traded on Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are 6-3 on the year after losing 24-14 to the Detroit Lions. It wasn't the game the Packers wanted to have as they entered their bye week.
Green Bay's next game will be in Week 11 against the Chicago Bears in a pivotal NFC North showdown. While they have some time to prepare for that, the NFL trade deadline took place on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST.
The Packers decided to partake in the activities and shipped out EDGE Preston Smith to the Pittsburgh Steelers for a 2025 seventh-round pick. After the trade was announced, general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with team reporters about the move.
Packers Rumors: Brian Gutekunst Makes First Statement After Preston Smith Trade
Gutekunst talked about Smith and said, "he's done a lot of good things for us."
The Mississippi State product signed with the team in 2019 and was a productive defender for them. In 91 games with the Packers, he tallied 162 solo tackles, 42 TFLs, and 44 sacks. Although he had a solid career in Green Bay, it was time for a change. He was slated to have a $17.5 million cap hit in 2025.
The Packers believed it was the right time to move on from the vet. Gutekunst added that this departure opened up more snaps for Aaron Mosby and potentially Brenton Cox Jr.
Gutekunst stated, "Certainly they've earned it." Nevertheless, having a range of intriguing young pass rushers made it easier for the Packers to part ways with Smith.
