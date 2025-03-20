Packers GM Reportedly Scoffed at Trade for Star Wide Receiver

The Green Bay Packers opened the offseason with a flurry of activity. A pair of big free agent contracts solved big holes with the acquisition of Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs. But a week after the league year officially began, fans are still waiting on a No. 1 receiver.

Josh Jacobs shined a spotlight on the Packers’ receiver problem during Super Bowl week. The Packers have a dynamic weapon in Jayden Reed but Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks delivered modest production last season. Green Bay could also be without Christian Watson (ACL injury) at the beginning of next season, making a top-tier receiver a priority.

But while a blockbuster move was at the top of Packer fans’ wish list this offseason, Green Bay GM Brian Gutekunst reportedly played the role of "The Grinch."

Packers Were Reportedly Never in on DK Metcalf

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the Packers were “never in play” to acquire wide receiver DK Metcalf. The Packers were linked to the former Seattle Seahawks star before the official start of the league year but Demovsky adds that while Gutenkunst was willing to pay top dollar, he was never going to give up a high draft pick to acquire him.

The report suggests that the Packers were willing to match or exceed the four-year, $132 million contract extension Metcalf received after he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month. But Gutekunst may have had pause giving up the 2025 second-round and seventh-round picks the Steelers gave up the trade.

Either way, it's a disappointing development for Packers fans. Metcalf remains one of the top targets in the NFL, racking up three 1,000-yard campaigns over the past five seasons. More impressively, Metcalf was a combined 41 yards shy of making it a run of five straight 1,000-yard seasons and still wound up with 66 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns last year.

Metcalf could have been what Green Bay was looking for to jump start their offense. Bo Melton is returning after re-signing with the team but the Packers haven’t added another receiver in free agency and are likely more involved trying to acquire an edge rusher either via trade or in next month’s draft.

Either way, the Packers’ search for a No. 1 receiver continues.

