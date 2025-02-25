Packers GM Hints at Trade Plans for 1st-Round Draft Pick

The Green Bay Packers had a disappointing 2024 season. Despite going 11-6 and making the playoffs, the Packers were eliminated in the wild-card round.

The Packers need to make some significant additions this offseason to help raise the floor of this team. The NFL Scouting Combine is happening in Indianapolis this week, giving teams a close look at the top prospects in the 2025 draft class.

General manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with members of the media on Tuesday and discussed some of the team's plans this draft season. He revealed that Mark Murphy gave him the green light to trade their first-round pick even though the draft will be held in Green Bay.

The Packers currently have eight picks and Gutekunst added that he would like more than that. He was asked if he would flip that first-rounder for an edge and he responded, "Depends who that edge rusher would be."

Brian Gutekunst Teases Potential Packers Trade

This comment will certainly open up speculation that the Packers are eyeing a potential game-changing pass rusher. Names like Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby will be thrown around, as both guys could be on the move.

Garrett officially requested a trade and is looking to land with a contender. If the Packers pony up their first-round pick (No. 23 overall) along with other assets, the Browns may be forced to trade their Pro Bowl edge rusher.

In his eight-year career, the Texas A&M product has recorded 250 solo tackles, 116 TFLs, 200 QB hits, and 102.5 sacks. He's finished with double-digit sacks in seven straight seasons.

Meanwhile, Crosby is another name that has been floated around this offseason. Although he hasn't officially requested a trade, he's someone who is looking for more stability and the Packers could provide that.

In 95 career games, Crosby has compiled 233 solo tackles, 105 TFLs, and 59.5 sacks. He has three double-digit sack campaigns under his belt and is one of the top edge rushers in the league.

Either guy is worth No. 23 and more in a potential deal. And based on Gutekunst's comments, they could be willing to pull the trigger on the right guy.

