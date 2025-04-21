Packers GM Just Revealed 2 Defenders Are Likely Staying Past 2025

With the 2025 NFL Draft set to kick off in three days, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke with the media on Monday about several topics, including their first-round pick, Jaire Alexander’s future with the club, etc.

Gutekunst was also asked about the futures of former first-round picks Quay Walker and Devonte Wyatt.

Walker, who was taken with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has a club option for the 2026 season. Meanwhile, Wyatt was selected with the No. 28 overall pick in the same draft. Both guys have had good moments with the Packers and play key roles within the front-seven.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Gutenkunst said he would like to keep Walker and Wyatt around “with whatever mechanism we use (fifth-year or extension), we’d like to keep those guys around for ‘26 and beyond.”

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst didn’t say for sure they would pick up the fifth-year options on Quay Walker and/or Devonte Wyatt but said “whichever mechanism we use (fifth-year option or extension) we’d like to keep those guys around for ’26 and beyond.” pic.twitter.com/U0lgl9G0XY — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) April 21, 2025

Along those same lines, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic points out that the fifth-year option might not work for Walker because of the price.

According to OverTheCap.com, Walker’s projection for a fifth-year option would be $14.75 million based on playing time.

The former first-round pick is coming off a solid 2024 season, recording 102 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, 2.5 sacks, and two pass deflections. It was Walker’s third-straight year with 100-plus combined tackles.

However, the 24-year-old linebacker struggled in pass coverage last year, possessing an 80.4 completion percentage allowed on targets (career-worst) and a 96.7 pass rating allowed when targeted.

Despite his pass defense struggles, Walker played well against the run, posting a 67.9 grade (81st among 189 eligible linebackers) and got after the quarterback with a 65.5 pass rush grade (53rd).

As for Wyatt, the 27-year-old defensive lineman had 23 combined tackles, nine quarterback hits, nine tackles for loss, five sacks, and two fumble recoveries in 2024. Wyatt had a good pass rush grade (71.7), but struggled against the run (51.9).

Even though these two defenders have flaws, the Packers believe they can get better and be part of the future on the defensive side of the ball.

