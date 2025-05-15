Packers Finally Sound Ready to Give Underrated Defender a Chance

Last year in the NFL draft, the Green Bay Packers loaded up on defensive talent, using six out of their 11 picks on that side of the ball. Most of the Packers’ defensive rookies saw the field, with Edgerrin Cooper, Javon Bullard, and Evan Williams making the most impact.

However, Green Bay’s seventh-round pick, Kalen King, did not see the field in 2024. The former Penn State defensive back played in the preseason, recording nine total tackles. Green Bay cut King ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, but re-signed him to the practice squad.

The Packers elevated King from the practice squad in early December, but it didn’t lead to him seeing the field. After the season ended in January, the Packers signed the former Penn State defender to a futures deal.

With a full NFL season under his belt, Green Bay defensive passing game coordinator Derrick Ansley likes what he’s seeing from the young defender.

“I don’t wanna speak too soon — knock on wood — but he’s really looking good out there, " Ansley said Thursday, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

Packers Coach Says Kalen King Looks Good So Far

Packers fans on social media were excited to hear this, as King was a good cornerback in his three years at Penn State.

The 5-foot-11 defensive back racked up 82 combined tackles, 25 pass deflections, six tackles for loss, three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Heading into the 2024 NFL Draft, King was lauded for his press skills and aggressive play on the boundary.

The former Nittany Lion defender also showed that he could fight through blocks to make a tackle in run defense. King has the size to challenge the wide receiver at the catch point when the ball is in the air.

Looking at the Packers’ CB depth chart, King has a chance to establish himself as the backup to Nate Hobbs in the slot. Given his one-year experience, it should help him win a job over guys like Kamal Hadden or undrafted free-agent Johnathan Baldwin.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: