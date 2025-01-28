Packers GM Fueling Star Trade Speculation With Latest Activity
By Joe Summers
The Green Bay Packers are now fully focused on the offseason after a disappointing playoff loss at the Philadelphia Eagles' hands. Improvements need to be made across the roster, though this is still a roster capable of making a Super Bowl next year.
General manager Brian Gutekunst is hard at work at the Shrine Bowl, an annual college football showcase in which college football's stars compete ahead of the NFL Draft.
After some major wins in the last couple of rookie classes, Gutekunst should feel confident. However, the most interesting thing that came out of Tuesday's practices was his conversations with Las Vegas Raiders personnel.
Packers GM Fuels Trade Speculation With Raiders Discussions at Shrine Bowl
The Raiders notably have several players who could be traded as the organization looks toward a full rebuild. They have no answer at quarterback and their aging stars, such as All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby, could look for greener pastures moving forward.
Should that happen, Gutekunst appears to be positioning himself well to take advantage of it. Green Bay's roster isn't at the same level of the elite teams not only in the NFL, but in the NFC itself. Finding opportunities to make trades could upgrade this team, and someone like Crosby would be an elite addition that'd immediately put the Packers in that upper tier.
Someone like wide receiver Jakobi Meyers could be an intriguing option as well, especially after Christian Watson's devastating knee injury that'll keep him out for most of the regular season. Jordan Love needs more weapons and Meyers is an accomplished receiver who'd immediately become a starter on this team.
No matter what happens, it's obvious that Gutekunst is trying to push the Packers over the top. With the youngest roster in the league, the front office can reasonably expect the team to improve over the next handful of years.
Should he nail a few draft picks and make a big swing in the offseason, perhaps Green Boy will hoist a Lombardi Trophy sooner than later.