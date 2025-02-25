Packers GM Puts Disappointing Defender in Spotlight at NFL Combine

The NFL scouting combine is officially underway, meaning representatives from all 32 teams are spending the week in Indianapolis, IN. The Green Bay Packers have made their presence felt throughout the first few days, including when general manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to the media on Tuesday.

Gutekunst discussed various topics during his media session, including one Packers defender he wants to see more from in 2025.

Packers News: GM Brian Gutekunst Expects Improvement From Lukas Van Ness

When it comes to Packers defenders he wants to step up, Gutekunst listed defensive end Lukas Van Ness as one player he expects to reach a new level next season.

"(Van Ness) everything you want in a professional as far as his work ethic and what he puts into it," Gutekunst said, per Packers insider Zachary Jacobson. "I expect him to take a big jump this year."

Brian Gutekunst says Lukas Van Ness is a "big part" of the Packers being able to produce pressure with their front four. "He's everything you want in a professional as far as his work ethic and what he puts into it," he said. "I expect him to take a big jump this year." — zachary jacobson (@zacobson) February 25, 2025

Van Ness, 23, was drafted 13th overall by the Packers in 2023 following an All-Big Ten performance with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The hope was that the Barrington, IL native could develop into a pass-rushing threat that would keep Green Bay's opposing quarterbacks honest for years to come.

Although he's shown promise at times, Van Ness' NFL career has begun on an underwhelming note. He's been limited to a backup role in each of his first two seasons, leaving Packers fans wondering if he'll ever live up to his first-round draft status.

The good news is that Van Ness has shown signs that he's on an upward trajectory. He finished the 2024 campaign with 22 solo tackles, 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble in 17 appearances and while that wasn't the most productive performance, he did grow more comfortable in his role as the season progressed.

Another encouraging sign is that Van Ness averaged a 70.5 Pro Football Focus tackling grade in his final five games, which is noticeably above his season-long effort (54.3).

It'll be interesting to see if Van Ness can successfully build off his late-season momentum and parlay it into 2025 success. The Packers' pass rush was in the middle of the pack last year, and getting the ex-Hawkeye to reach his next level is paramount to helping the unit ascend the rankings.

Look for Gutekunst to reveal more about his expectations for the Packers' defense (and the rest of the roster) as the 2025 NFL scouting combine continues.

