Packers Suffer Unexpected Coaching Loss as Draft Combine Kicks Off

The Green Bay Packers have had a few coaching changes over the last month on both sides of the ball. The latest change happened on the defensive side as head coach Matt LaFleur lost LBs coach/run game coordinator Anthony Campanile, who became the Jacksonville Jaguars' new defensive coordinator.

Campanile took Green Bay defensive quality coach Anthony Perkins with him to Jacksonville. The Packers haven’t announced the replacements for those vacancies, and now LaFleur will need to make another hire, this time on special teams.

According to Nick Underhill of New Orleans.Football, Green Bay special teams quality control coach Kyle Wilber will join the New Orleans Saints as their assistant special teams coordinator.

The Saints hired Kyle Wilber as their assistant special teams coordinator, per source. Wilber comes over from the Packers. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 24, 2025

The 35-year-old Wilber has spent the last two seasons with the Packers as the special teams quality control coach. This is a huge opportunity for him as he hasn’t been a coach for a long time.

Before joining Green Bay, Wilber played 10 years in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys (2012-17) and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders (2018-21). The former linebacker was a key special teams player with both teams, likely leading to him coaching special teams.

In his first year as the ST quality control coach in 2023, Wilber worked alongside Rich Bisaccia, who coached him with the Raiders, as well as All-Pro returner Keisean Nixon, kicker Anders Carlson, and punter Daniel Whelan.

In 2023, Nixon was one of the best kick returners in the league. The veteran defensive back led the league in return yards (782) and kickoff return average (26.1).

This past season, Green Bay was ranked 14th in yards per kick return (28.2). Nixon handled kick-return duties for the Packers but was ranked sixth in return yards (528). With Wilber on his way to the Big Easy, LaFleur could promote someone from within to fill the special teams quality control coach role for next season.

