5 Packers Playing Their Final December in Green Bay
As December rolls in, the Green Bay Packers are navigating a stretch of meaningful games, each one carrying significant weight for their postseason hopes. But for a handful of players, these games could mark the end of their time in green and gold.
The NFL is relentless in its pursuit of competitive edges. Roster turnover is a cold inevitability, dictated by cap space, performance, and long-term planning. Sentimentality rarely enters the equation when front offices make tough decisions.
These five players have left their mark on the franchise, pouring sweat, blood, and effort into every snap. Yet, the reality of the league is catching up to them. Whether due to expiring contracts, declining production, or a youth movement at their positions, this December might be their last hurrah with the Packers.
Josh Myers
The Packers selected Josh Myers with the 62nd overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, handing him the keys to the starting center position from Day 1. It was a big vote of confidence for the Ohio State product, but three years later, it’s fair to wonder if the bet has paid off.
Myers has been durable, starting all 52 games he’s played. Unfortunately, his performance hasn’t kept pace with his availability. Once viewed as a steadying presence, he now looks like a player whose best football might already be behind him.
Pro Football Focus ranks Myers as the second-worst center among 39 players with enough snaps to qualify, a damning indictment of his struggles in both pass protection and the run game. The latter has been especially glaring—too often, Myers allows his man to slip by, disrupting plays before they can develop.
As an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Myers faces an uphill climb to secure his future in Green Bay. The Packers have internal candidates—like Elgton Jenkins or Sean Rhyan—who could slide over to center, along with potential draft options to bolster the position.
With limited cap flexibility and an eye on long-term upgrades, it’s hard to see a compelling reason for the team to invest in a below-average starter.