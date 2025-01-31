Packers Gifted Stud Pass Rusher Trade Opportunity After Latest News
The Green Bay Packers were hoping to be playing for Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, but that didn't happen. Instead, they were eliminated in the Wild Card Round and will use the next couple of months to find upgrades.
One area where they need more production is along the defensive line. Despite being tied for sixth in the league in team sacks (45), the pass rush left a ton to be desired. Rashan Gary finished with a team-best 7.5 sacks but no other player on the team had more than 4.5 sacks.
The dream of landing Cleveland's Myles Garrett went up in smoke, but another opportunity presented itself. Cincinnati Bengals EDGE Trey Hendrickson has been looking for a new deal since the beginning of last season, and there hasn't been any resolution.
Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said, "Has he earned a pay raise and a bump in an extension … he has," Tobin said. "We're cognizant of that, and we will give that to him. But whether we agree on what that looks like is, is what is to be determined."
Trey Hendrickson Could Be On the Move This Offseason
Hendrickson has one year left on his deal and has a $18.6 million cap hit in 2025. That is an underpay for a defender who is one of the most productive pass rushers in the league.
In eight seasons, Hendrickson has compiled 77 sacks, including double-digit sacks in four of the last five seasons. In each of the last two seasons, the FAU product has finished with 17.5 sacks. That number led the NFL in 2024, and the next closest player had 14 sacks.
The Packers have around $40 million in cap space per Overthecap and have the money to extend Hendrickson.
Green Bay badly needs a game wrecker off the EDGE and the 30-year-old would be a phenomenal addition. He asked for a trade last year and it wasn't granted. He will likely do it again if the Bengals don't pony up the money he's asking for and the Packers would be wise to jump into those trade talks to bring Hendrickson to Titletown.