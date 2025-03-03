Packers Gifted Champion Defender to Boost Secondary on Monday

Less than a month after lifting the Lombardi Trophy, the Philadelphia Eagles made the surprise decision to release one of their key starters. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Eagles were releasing six-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay.

While this move makes sense for the Eagles, who need more cap flexibility and have younger talents in the cornerback room, it provides an excellent opportunity for the Green Bay Packers.

Eagles are releasing six-time Pro-Bowl CB Darius Slay, per sources.



If he is designated a post-June 1 release, the Eagles will save $4.3 million against the cap. pic.twitter.com/tUq4ScIK79 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 3, 2025

Packers Should Target Newly Released CB Darius Slay

There have been reports that Slay could potentially return to the Eagles at a lower number. The Detroit Lions have also been thrown out there as a potential frontrunner to land their former player.

The Green Bay Packers should get involved and try to sign Slay. With over $48 million in cap space and a clear need on the secondary, the Packers will be hard-pressed to find a better player to upgrade Jaire Alexander's spot.

Alexander will likely be gone this offseason, and Eric Stokes continued to underwhelm in 2024. With his postseason experience and veteran competence, Slay is as good of an option as any for the Packers.

Slay started in all four postseason games for the Eagles this season. Against the Packers in the wild-card round, he had a crucial interception in the second quarter. He finished that game with an impressive 84.4 PFF grade.

Plus, signing Slay has the added benefit of hurting the Lions. The NFC North rivals struggled immensely on the defensive side of the ball and will look to upgrade their secondary in the offseason. Stealing one of their former star's when they desperately need him would give the Packers an important edge over their rivals before the season.

