Post-Combine Packers 7-Round Mock Draft Finally Sees Green Bay Give Jordan Love What He Needs

The Green Bay Packers, along with the rest of the NFL, continue inching closer to the 2025 NFL Draft now that this year’s Scouting Combine is officially in the books.

Hopefully, general manager Brian Gutekunst and his staff gained some clarity on who they want to target. Green Bay currently holds seven picks, but knowing Gutekunst, he’ll explore every possible avenue to acquire more.

While that remains to be seen, let’s step into Gutekunst’s shoes and put together a post-combine seven-round mock draft.

Round 1, Pick 23: Matthew Golden, WR, Texas

The Packers have been endlessly criticized for never drafting a wide receiver in the first round. Maybe they have at some point in their franchise’s history, but it feels like forever since they’ve done it. (The last time they drafted a receiver in the first was in 2002 when they selected Javon Walker.)

That trend could finally end this year with the selection of Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden.

Golden was already on Green Bay’s radar after his massive 2024 campaign, where he caught 58 passes for 987 yards and nine touchdowns.

But after blazing through the combine with a 4.29-second 40-yard dash, Golden cemented himself as a potential first-rounder—and an ideal fit for the Packers.

With Christian Watson expected to miss most of next season, Green Bay has a massive hole at deep threat receiver. Golden’s elite speed and playmaking ability make him a perfect candidate to step in and fill that void immediately.

This would be the definition of a home run pick. Golden wouldn’t just give Jordan Love another target—he’d give him a legitimate weapon to push Green Bay’s offense to another level.