Packers Get Optimistic Jordan Love Injury Update Ahead of Week 9 Clash vs. Lions
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers were hit with some unfortunate injury news in their Week 8 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Star quarterback Jordan Love suffered a groin injury and exited the game in the third quarterback.
Thankfully, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported on Monday that Love got an MRI on his groin, revealing he had a strain. However, Love will be day-to-day and has a shot to play on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.
On Wednesday, the Packers got more encouraging news about the starting quarterback’s injury with gameday on the horizon. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Love’s MRI was relatively clean and it’s just a groin strain, which was known at the start of this week.
However, Rapoport adds the young dual-threat quarterback is “determined” to play and does not need to be 100 percent to play.
If Love isn’t 100 percent to play against the Lions that will limit his mobility, which means Green Bay might have to lean more on their running game. The Lions have the fifth-best run defense in the NFL, allowing 101.9 rushing yards per game.
However, the Packers’ ground attack averages 156.9 yards per game, which is good for fifth in the NFL. Green Bay is now 3.5-point home underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook, which should be noted as they were 4.5-point dogs on Monday.
Depending on how he practices over the next few days, we’ll have a better idea of Love’s status for Sunday’s game.
