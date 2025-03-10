Packers Get Jordan Love Some Help in Free Agency (But Not the Kind He Needs)

The Green Bay Packers are hard at work in the unofficial first day of free agency, desperately trying to find support for quarterback Jordan Love in an attempt to compete for the NFC North crown in 2025.

A true No.1 wide receiver remains the offense's biggest need, though protecting Love is of the utmost priority as well. Green Bay's offensive line play was solid yet unspectacular last season, and we all saw how dominant play in the trenches can win Super Bowls by watching the Philadelphia Eagles this year.

Fortunately for Packers fans, Green Bay seemingly recognized this and made an investment on the offensive line to start free agency.

Packers Sign 49ers G Aaron Banks to Begin Free Agency Period

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Packers signed former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks to a contract at the beginning of free agency. The deal was announced at four years for $77 million.

A three-year starter for San Francisco, Banks has established himself as one of the better guards in the NFL and should provide a boost to the offense. He ranked 50th out of 135 qualified guards at Pro Football Focus in 2024, which is solid yet unspectacular, representing an above-average player at a key position as Green Bay tries to build up front.

Originally a second-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Banks quickly became a starter for the 49ers and has exciting fundamentals, showcasing the kind of promise that could make him a long-term answer in the interior for the Packers. If Love is going to reach his ceiling, he needs players like Banks supporting him.

Of course, Love needs more help than just Banks. He's a solid addition, though Love is still lacking a true No. 1 receiver who could truly elevate his production. The NFC is loaded with elite wideouts, yet Green Bay is stuck at the drawing board trying to find someone to compete with A.J. Brown and Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Until Green Bay gives Love the weapons he needs, it's unlikely that the Packers will be a Super Bowl contender. This is a good start, though there's clearly more work to be done if the organization is serious about hoisting a Lombardi Trophy.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: