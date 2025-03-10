Packers Decide to Cut Ties With Four-Year Starter per Report

Free agency is off and running in the NFL and the Green Bay Packers are one of the most interesting teams to watch moving forward. They have obvious needs at key positions across the roster, particularly after a disappointing early playoff exit.

This is a roster ready to compete for a 2025 Super Bowl, yet Jordan Love can't live up to his contract without some more help. His offensive line struggled this season, and the organization has apparently already begun considering theoretical replacements.

One of those considerations concerned starting center Josh Myers, who reportedly will not return to the franchise for the upcoming campaign.

Packers Not Re-Signing C Josh Myers as Free Agency Begins

According to Sports Illustrated, the Packers are not expected to offer Myers a contract extension. He's been a starter for three years, so this represents a significant change in the front office's plans.

Myers ranked a pathetic 49th out of 64 qualified centers per Pro Football Focus in 2024. That's unacceptable, particularly considering the importance of the position and how much Love could benefit from a premier interior offensive line.

As showcased by the Philadelphia Eagles in the postseason, it's obvious that elite play in the trenches could raise the ceiling of a team. Love is a good, not great, quarterback, and he's the exact kind of player who could benefit from superior offensive line play. Myers couldn't cut it, so it makes sense that the Packers have reportedly elected to move on.

Who will replace him isn't clear. Green Bay needs to shore up Love's supporting cast in order to put him in the best possible situation, yet the front office has strangely whiffed on recent additions. Any vision of the Packers competing for the NFC North and more requires improvement in that area, yet there doesn't appear to be an obvious solution.

Hopefully, general manager Brian Gutekunst has a trick up his sleeve. Otherwise, it could be another long offseason in 12 months as Green Bay wonders what went wrong.

