Packers Get Huge WR Injury News Ahead of Pivotal SNF Game
The Green Bay Packers (9-4) travel to play the Seattle Seahawks (8-5) on Sunday Night Football. This NFC battle will have playoff-seeding implications, as the Seahawks currently leda the NFC West, while, the Packers are the sixth seed.
Green Bay looks to get back into the win column, as their three-game win streak was put to an end last week. In Week 14, the Detroit Lions topped the Packers 34-31.
The Packers have been without multiple key players over the past couple of games but got some great news on WR Romeo Doubs.
Packers News: Romeo Doubs is Back at Wednesday’s Practice
Head coach Matt LaFleur spoke with team reporters on Wednesday and announced that Doubs practiced in full.
LaFleur said, "We're making progress but he's still in the protocol."
While Green Bay fans would hope that Doubs is out of the protocol, it looks like he's trending in the right direction. In Week 12 against the San Francisco 49ers, the Nevada product suffered a concussion.
That kept him sidelined for the next two games, but Green Bay will benefit from having another athletic pass catcher on the field if Doubs can return. This season, Doubs has 34 catches for 483 receiving yards and two touchdowns.
Green Bay's offense is deep and diverse, which plays in their favor. They are sixth in the NFL in the NFL in total offense (376.4), 10th in passing offense (231.6), and fifth in rushing offense (144.7). Due to all the depth they piled up over the past couple of years, they were able to weather the storm of being without Doubs.
With the playoffs a month away, the Packers are looking to get healthy and this is the type of update they were looking for.
Hopefully, Doubs can clear that last hurdle and get out of the protocol so he can step back on the field.
