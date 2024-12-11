Lions Star Admits He Wants to Avoid Packers in Playoffs
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers’ three-game winning streak was snapped last week by their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions. The Packers were trying to get revenge on the Lions in the Motor City after Detroit beat them 24-14 at Lambeau Field in Week 9.
However, despite a valiant effort from the Packers, they came up short, losing 34-31 to the Lions on a game-winning field from kicker Jake Bates. Green Bay’s defense did a solid job of limiting big passing plays to Lions star wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
St. Brown was held to five receptions (six targets) for 43 yards after having seven receptions (seven targets) for 56 yards and a touchdown in the first meeting. Even though the Lions took care of business against the Packers, St. Brown doesn’t want to see Green Bay in the playoffs.
In the latest episode of the St. Brown Podcast, the Lions wide receiver was asked by his brother, Equanimeous about who he would want to play in the postseason, the Minnesota Vikings or the Packers.
Amon-Ra picked the Vikings and pointed out how playing a divisional team in the playoffs for a third time could get crazy.
“Well, we haven't played the Vikings a second time yet but I would probably say the Vikings. Playing a division team in the playoffs, it gets nutty."
The only way the Packers and Lions would play each other is potentially in the NFC title game as Green Bay is the No. 6 seed and Minnesota is the No. 5 seed.
If the NFL playoffs started this week, the Lions would have the bye as the No. 1 seed but could play the Vikings or the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 4 seed) in the NFC divisional round.
The Packers are two games behind the Vikings for the fifth seed, which might be hard for them to catch up. Therefore, Green Bay needs to focus on controlling the sixth seed and maybe they get lucky and will see the Lions again in the playoffs.
More Packers news and analysis: