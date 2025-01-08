Packers Get Big Injury News at First Playoff Practice
The Green Bay Packers head to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles this Sunday in the wild-card round. Entering the week of practice before the game, both teams had major injuries to worry about. Thankfully, the Packers saw many of their injured players return to practice on Wednesday.
According to Rob Demovsky, linebacker Quay Walker, safety Evan Williams, defensive end Brenton Cox, and wide receiver Romeo Doubs all returned to practice.
Packers News: Multiple Packers Return to Practice Before the Playoffs
Walker and Williams' return to practice is particularly notable. Both players missed the final three games due to injury. Walker was sidelined with an ankle injury, while Williams injured his quad in practice.
The return of both players will allow the Packers defense more flexibility to run what defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley likes to do.
On the other hand, Cox and Doubs didn't miss as much time as Williams and Walker. Both Cox and Doubs were only sidelined for Week 18. The talented wide receiver popped up on the injury report the day before the game with an illness while Cox was dealing with a foot injury.
Doubs' return to the lineup will certainly have a bigger impact than Cox's, especially since Christian Watson's season is over after he tore his ACL. While Cox is a rotational pass rusher, Doubs will play a critical role in the offense on Sunday.
Lastly, Love practicing is a great sign. Although both he and Matt LaFleur made it clear that he would be good to go following his injury Sunday, you truly never know.
Love's health on Sunday could be the difference in the game since Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' status is still up in the air with his concussion.