Packers Make Big Jordan Love Injury Reveal After Week 18 Loss
The Green Bay Packers wrapped up the season with a sloppy 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. While this Packers' performance was certainly not what head coach Matt LaFleur was hoping for, bigger issues occurred. Both Jordan Love and Christan Wason left the game early in the second quarter with injuries.
Watson sustained a noncontact injury to his right knee, while Love hurt his elbow. While Love left the sideline for a little while, he did end up returning but never came back into the game. LaFleur provided an update on Love following the game, saying, "Jordan Love could've gone back in, but they kept him out as a precaution."
Packers Avoid Major Jordan Love Injury Before Playoffs
LaFleur's remarks post-game should come as no surprise. At one point, the TV crew showed Love warming back up as if he was going to re-enter the game. While that obviously didn't happen, that's typically a good sign that a player avoided major injury.
According to Matt Schneidman, Love told reporters after the game that he lost feeling in his throwing hand after falling on his arm and still doesn’t feel 100% right now.
These remarks from Love show why he didn't re-enter the game. Yet, it's nice to hear that he believes he will be ready for wild-card weekend in Philadelphia.
Love avoiding major injury is significant after he already missed time with a grade 1/2 MCL sprain earlier this season. Love's MCL sprain sidelined him for two weeks. The Packers went 2-0 in Love's absence with Malik Willis. Nevertheless, heading into the playoffs with Willis as the starter would have been a bigger challenge.
Love's health will be of utmost importance if the Packers are going to pull off the upset next weekend. That said, Love isn't the only key to victory, as the Packers must also clean up costly mistakes if they are going to beat the Eagles.
