Packers Get Big Christian Watson Injury Update Ahead of Week 17 Clash vs. Vikings
By Jovan Alford
On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers have a prime opportunity to knock the Minnesota Vikings out of the race for the No. 1 seed in the NFC. The last time these two NFC North rivals played each other, the Vikings escaped Lambeau Field with a 31-29 win in Week 4.
The Packers will hope to have one of their top playmakers for this weekend’s contest, but it’s not looking good after the final Week 17 injury report was announced.
On Friday, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reported third-year wide receiver Christian Watson and rookie safety Javon Bullard were listed as questionable for Sunday’s game. Additionally, the Packers will be missing four players, including star cornerback Jaire Alexander.
Before the final injury report was revealed, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said on Friday that the door was still open for Watson to play, per Schneidman.
The former first-round pick has been listed as a limited participant throughout practice this week after suffering a knee injury in Week 16 against the New Orleans Saints. In the second quarter, Watson sustained the left knee injury on an end around inside the red zone.
If Watson doesn’t play on Sunday, Packers starting quarterback Jordan Love will have to lean on second-year receiver Jayden Reed and tight end Tucker Kraft. According to Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire, Watson leads Green Bay in receiving yards (387) since the bye week. The young wideout is also ranked first in the NFL in yards per catch (29.8) over that timeframe.
Reed had a nice bounce-back game against the Saints, posting three receptions (four targets) for 76 yards. Meanwhile, Kraft recorded three receptions (four targets) for 63 yards.
In the Packers’ first meeting against the Vikings, Reed torched the Vikings’ defense for seven receptions (eight targets) for 143 yards and a touchdown. Kraft added six receptions (nine targets) for 53 yards and a touchdown.
More Packers news and analysis: