Packers Free Agent Appears to Be Perfect Match for Vikings

The Green Bay Packers' offseason is already in full swing, and it will hit another gear when the NFL’s free agency period begins on March 11. Fans are already curious to see who the Packers will add to help aid a deep playoff run in 2026, but they also may see some players leave, including some who could jump to a divisional rival.

When it comes to the NFC North, Packers fans know there is a divisional freeway between Green Bay and Minneapolis. The Minnesota Vikings are looking to make their own moves to get back to the playoffs next season, and while Minnesota struck gold by poaching Eric Wilson last spring, they could go back to the well in a few weeks as Packers free agent Sean Rhyan appears to be a perfect target.

Sean Rhyan Could Be the Next Packer to Leave for Vikings

Rhyan is on his way out of Green Bay after three seasons with the Packers. A trusted reserve in his rookie season in 2023, Rhyan was serviceable in his first year as a starter, logging a 61.3 overall grade over 1,027 total snaps and allowing 28 pressures and four sacks on 508 pass-blocking snaps according to Pro Football Focus.

While Rhyan came into the 2025 season in good standing, he went downhill along with the rest of the Packers’ offensive line. In 876 snaps, Rhyan had a 59.2 overall grade, but his pass blocking took a big step backward. While he only gave up one sack, he allowed 29 pressures on 480 pass-blocking snaps and struggled to fit in at right guard and then at center when Elgton Jenkins was lost for the season with a lower leg fracture in November.

The Packers could make an argument to bring Rhyan back, especially as SI’s Bill Huber reported that Jenkins is “widely expected” to be released before the start of the league year. But with Spotrac’s market value projection of $6.5 million, that could push Rhyan to free agency and potentially into the hands of the Vikings.

The Vikings are coming off a season where they finished 9-8 and missed the playoffs. After firing general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, there is a sense of urgency for head coach Kevin O’Connell, who has stressed enhancing the offensive line for the second straight offseason, replacing Chris Kuper with Keith Carter as the team’s offensive line coach. With Ryan Kelly likely to be released, the Vikings need a center, and Rhyan could be a strong solution either as a starter or a depth piece that can also fill in at guard.

While losing Rhyan would be a blow to the Packers’ depth, they may turn out in the black if he leaves for Minnesota. With Aaron Banks and Anthony Belton in the guard spots, an upgrade at center would be the next logical solution. It means that Rhyan could be out of Green Bay in the coming weeks and be on the other side of one of the NFC North’s heated rivalries.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: