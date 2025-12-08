Ex-Packer Eric Wilson Showing GB Let a Star Out of the Door

The Green Bay Packers have been handling their business as of late, building plenty of momentum right before the postseason arrives. They sit in sole possession of first place in the NFC North as of Monday night, and a lot of that success stems from how well defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley's unit has played this season.

As great as the Packers' current defenders are performing, the same can be said for one of the franchise's former players. With the playoffs being the focus in Titletown, it's going under the radar how well linebacker Eric Wilson has been for the Minnesota Vikings this season.

Ex-Packer Eric Wilson Has Exceeded Vikings' Expectations

Wilson returned to the Vikings this offseason on a one-year, $2.6 million deal in free agency. The 31-year-old started his career in Minnesota during the 2017 season before getting shipped to the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020, followed by stays with the Houston Texans and New Orleans Saints before moving to America's Dairyland.

Wilson ultimately signed with the Packers in 2022, spending three seasons in Green Bay before leaving again. He was effectively a backup player for the Packers, playing at least 60% of the special teams snaps. Meanwhile, he never played in more than 51% of the defensive snaps.

That led to him supplying 120 total tackles and three sacks with the Packers, but things have hit another level with the Vikings this season. Through 13 games (12 starts), he's played in 88% of the defensive snaps, while also playing in 45% of the special teams. And the increased playing time has resulted in an outstanding campaign for Wilson.

The ex-Packer currently has 91 total tackles, seven quarterback hits, 15 tackles for a loss, 5.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Not only is he constantly finding his way to the ball, but he's getting after the quarterback at a high rate.

According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Wilson has a 23.8% pressure rate with 23 total pressures on the campaign. Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores is putting Wilson in terrific positions to succeed, and the veteran linebacker is taking full advantage.

Since the Packers had Edgerrin Cooper, Quay Walker, and Isaiah McDuffie as their starting linebackers, there was much room left for Wilson. Especially since they still had Ty'Ron Hooper and Kristian Welch as depth options.

Nonetheless, it still has to sting to see Wilson do this with a division rival. It only adds salt to the wound since he didn't produce at this level with the Packers, but sometimes scheme, opportunities, and coaching can make a player look completely different.

That seems to be the case with Wilson, and the fact that he signed a one-year deal, he's slated to get a massive payday in free agency. And that won't come from Green Bay, as that ship has sailed.

