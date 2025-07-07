Packers' Former First-Rounder Could Still Be Replaced Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers didn’t address their defensive line the way many fans hoped—or expected—this offseason. In fact, if it weren’t for a couple of Day 3 draft picks, the position group would've been left untouched altogether.

Yes, the Packers ranked eighth in total sacks last season with 45, but don’t let that number fool you. The pass rush was streaky at best, vanishing during long stretches and coming up short in big moments. One third of those sacks came in just two games against weak opponents—padding the stats, but not solving the problem.

The inconsistency up front led to defensive line coach Jason Rebrovich getting the boot after the season. But aside from that, Green Bay mostly stood pat in the trenches.

Instead of opening the checkbook for an edge rusher, the Packers spent big on guard Aaron Banks, handing him a four-year, $77 million deal. Ironically, that’s almost identical to the contract Josh Sweat got from the Cardinals—four years, $76.4 million. For reference, Sweat’s 2024 stat line of eight sacks and 16 pressures would’ve finished first and second on the team, respectively.

Green Bay didn’t look to the defensive line until Day 3 of the draft, adding Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round and Collin Oliver in the fifth. Solid depth, sure, but not game-changing reinforcements.

Lukas Van Ness on Thin Ice as Packers Training Camp Approaches

That leaves a big spotlight on former first-rounders Rashan Gary and Lukas Van Ness. Both were high picks. Neither has fully lived up to the billing.

And Van Ness, in particular, is under the gun. Heading into his third season, the 13th overall pick from 2023 is penciled in as the starter opposite Gary. He has the tools—size, speed, athleticism—but has yet to put them all together consistently on the field.

And if he doesn’t turn the corner fast, he could find himself bumped from the starting lineup before the season even kicks off.

The Packers still have cap space to make a splash and could look to free agency for immediate help. Jadeveon Clowney remains unsigned and would be the biggest fish left in the pond. At 32, he’s not the wrecking ball he once was, but he’s far from washed. He’s recorded at least nine sacks in two of the past four seasons and still sets the edge like a pro.

Signing Clowney wouldn’t mean abandoning Van Ness—it would simply put him in a better developmental spot, rotating in as the third edge rusher. That could benefit both the team and the player. But it would also send a clear message: the Packers are trying to win now, and patience has a shelf life.

The NFL moves fast. Blink and you’re on the bench. If Van Ness wants to keep his starting gig, he can’t afford to ease into camp—he needs to hit the ground running.

