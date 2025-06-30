Packers Need to Call Free-Agent Pass-Rusher Before Training Camp

The Green Bay Packers didn’t do much to juice up their defensive end room this offseason. The Packers used a fourth- and fifth-round pick on developmental edge defenders and added another lineman in the sixth. That’s a dart-throw approach, not one built for immediate impact.

They also avoided the free agency pool entirely when it came to edge help. Instead, the front office is betting on internal growth—namely from Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, and Kingsley Enagbare.

That’s where one free agent could change the equation.

Packers Need to Pursue Jadeveon Clowney Before Training Camp

Jadeveon Clowney hit the open market late, following his release by the Carolina Panthers on May 8. Carolina spent two Day 2 picks on edge rushers in the draft and freed up roughly $7.8 million in cap space by parting ways with the former No. 1 overall pick.

Yes, he’s 32 and not the dominant force he once was. But Clowney can still bring heat off the edge. Over the last two seasons, he’s totaled 15 sacks and remains a solid rotational piece who can take meaningful snaps without being a liability.

Even more importantly, Clowney’s not just a pass-rush specialist. He’s long been praised for his ability to set the edge and shut down outside runs—something Green Bay’s defense desperately needs more of. Adding a physical presence who knows how to blow up plays in the backfield would be a welcome addition for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Rashan Gary, for all his flashes, hasn’t lived up to his $96 million contract extension. He’s never posted double-digit sacks in a season and finished 2024 with just 7.5. Meanwhile, Lukas Van Ness posting seven career sacks in two years isn’t exactly setting the world on fire. Green Bay may have thought he'd take longer to develop, but this slow of a burn risks becoming a fizzle.

The best part is Clowney wouldn’t cost Green Bay much. He is still on the market because he’s likely holding out for the right fit and the right role—not a massive paycheck. The Packers, who are flush with cap space, could easily make a competitive offer without breaking the bank.

Training camp is just around the corner, and the Packers are one injury away from real trouble at defensive end. It’s not time to panic—but it is time to pick up the phone.

If Green Bay wants to take that next step on defense, adding Clowney would be a savvy, low-risk move that could pay off in a big way.

