Packers Forced Super Bowl Contender into Terrible Contract with Suave Trade Tactic

The Green Bay Packers are well in the midst of OTAs, even though there are still intriguing storylines happening around the NFL.

Contract extensions have been rampant throughout the league. Some have been wise decisions, some haven't. Regardless, it's a key time for organizations to determine how to compete for a Super Bowl appearance and potentially even a Lombardi Trophy come next February.

That said, one terrible contract by the Baltimore Ravens seems to have been partially inspired by a shrewd move by the Green Bay Packers.

Packers Helped Force Ravens into Terrible WR Contract Extension

The Baltimore Ravens extended veteran wide receiver Rashod Bateman on a three-year, $36.75 million extension this week. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Packers' reported interest in Bateman helped force Baltimore's hand.

As Fowler reports, Green Bay, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots all expressed interest in Bateman. Per Fowler's work, that's what caused the Ravens to offer the 25-year-old weapon such a lucrative contract despite his production profile not meeting the salary.

Roughly $12 million a year is what someone like Courtland Sutton or Jakobi Meyers currently makes. For as much as Bateman has shown promise, he's not close to either one of those players. During his career-best year in 2024, Bateman caught 45 of 72 targets for 756 yards and nine TDs. That's excellent, though he had only four total TDs in the previous three seasons combined.

This is likely a bet on his future, but Baltimore could've locked Bateman in for a significantly lower cost if the Packers had not gotten involved. By showing interest, Green Bay ensured that his market would rise. It makes sense from general manager Brian Gutekunst's perspective, as the organization clearly needed an upgrade at the position.

Regardless, one Super Bowl contender now had to spend more than it should've, and it's all due to Gutekunst's expertly delivered interest.

