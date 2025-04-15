Packers Focusing on Defense With Last Prospect Visits Before Draft

The 2025 NFL Draft is just one week away after months of talks, rumors, and speculation. The Green Bay Packers have eight total picks in the draft and are ready to bring in some foundational pieces to build around.

The Packers have brought in multiple guys for pre-draft visits, and that continued on Tuesday. According to Matt Schneidman, Green Bay is hosting Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen and Oregon DE Jordan Burch on Top 30 visits.

Packers are hosting Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen and Oregon DE Jordan Burch on 30 visits today, per source. @dpbrugler gave Nolen a first/second-round grade and Burch a second. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) April 15, 2025

Walter Nolen and Jordan Burch Are Visiting Packers Ahead of NFL Draft

The Packers own picks No. 23, No. 54, and No. 87 in the first three rounds and could be using one of these picks on these guys.

While the Packers have a talented defensive line, they left a lot to be desired on the field in 2024. They were tied for sixth in the league in team sacks (45) but they didn't have anyone log more than 7.5 sacks.

Nolan is the more intriguing prospect of the two. The Athletic's Dane Brugler has him as the fourth-ranked defensive tackle with a 1st and 2nd round grade. He was a one-year starter at Ole Miss but displayed an outstanding get-off to generate havoc in the backfield. His first step gives him an advantage to get past linemen.

During the 2024 season, he had career-highs in total tackles (48), TFLs (14), and sacks (6.5). He would be someone who could immediately step in and put Kenny Clark on the hot seat after his disappointing season.

Burch is another interesting candidate and owns a 2nd round grade per Brugler. He consistently wins with power, good athleticism, and short-area quickness. Burch posted 31 total tackles, 11 TFLs, and 8.5 sacks last season with Oregon.

Lukas Van Ness is someone who needs to elevate his play after two underwhelming seasons. The fact Green Bay is looking at both DT and EDGE puts Van Ness and Clark on notice.

The Packers could very well draft one of these guys to bolster the defensive front and potentially take this unit to another level.

They wanted to get more info on these guys with one less left until the 2025 NFL Draft begins. And that could be telling next week.

