Big NFL Trade News Just Complicated Packers' Jaire Alexander Decision

The biggest storyline around the Green Bay Packers this offseason has been around the future of Jaire Alexander. General manager Brian Gutekunst was noncommittal to Alexander's future with the team and started taking calls on him following the season.

Although some conversations have started taking place, nothing has materialized and things took another turn on Tuesday.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins and CB Jalen Ramsey have mutually agreed to explore the trade market. Rapoport added that it wouldn't be a surprise if Ramsey played somewhere else in 2025.

Ramsey has been with the Dolphins for the last two seasons and landed an extension prior to the 2024 season. It was a three-year, $72.3 million deal that made him the highest-paid CB at the time. That contract also included $55.3 million in guaranteed money.

Throughout his career, Ramsey has been one of the best players in his position. Over nine years, he's a seven-time Pro Bowler and three-time First-Team All-Pro. One of the best parts of Ramsey is his ability to stay on the field. He's played in at least 12 games in seven of his nine seasons.

In 135 career games, Ramsey has 534 total tackles, 108 pass deflections, and 24 interceptions.

With Ramsey now on the trade block, teams may be more inclined to inquire about him instead of Alexander. Although Ramsey is two years older than Alexander, he's been more healthy and more productive.

That could limit the suitors who call about Alexander. Especially since he's been on the trade block for a couple of months.

There's also an out in Ramsey's contract after the 2026 season. A combination of these factors and Ramsey's play on the field make him a more appealing trade candidate compared to Alexander. And that could be bad news for the Packers.

