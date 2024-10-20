Packers Fans Ready to See Coach Gone After Unit's Latest Miscues in Week 7
By Jovan Alford
Green Bay Packers fans weren’t too pleased with the special unit during Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans.
Green Bay’s special teams unit has been under immense pressure since last season with kicker Anders Carlson. Those woes continued with rookie kicker Brayden Narveson this season and he was ultimately released this week.
However, Sunday’s game didn’t involve the kickers, but more so the Packers’ kick coverage and return units.
In the second quarter, Packers cornerback Corey Ballentine muffed a punt inside the 15-yard line. The muff was recovered by Texans defensive back MJ Stewart at Green Bay’s 11-yard line. The Texans took advantage of the Packers’ special teams miscue as veteran running back Joe Mixon scored a touchdown soon after.
Then minutes later in the second quarter, Green Bay’s kick coverage unit allowed a 42-yard return to Texans running back Dameon Pierce. Finally, in the third quarter, Packers wideout Jayden Reed returned Houston punter Tommy Townsend’s punt for four yards, leaving Green Bay on the five-yard line.
As you can imagine, Packers fans voiced their displeasure on social media about Bisaccia.
Even former Packer Mark Tauscher was far from impressed by the Green Bay ST coach:
Heading into Sunday's game against the Texans, Green Bay fans weren't excited about the idea of Reed continuing to return punts, given his importance to the offense. The Pack had Ballentine and Keisean Nixon back on punt return duty, along with Reed.
Even though Green Bay is 5-2 after today's win, they need to clean up their special teams mistakes as it could come back to haunt them later in the season. Packers fans will be watching Bisaccia closely over the next few weeks.
