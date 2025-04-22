Packers Finally Part With Jaire Alexander in Projected Pre-Draft Trade

NFL Draft week is finally upon us after months of rumors and speculation. The Green Bay Packers have used the offseason as an outlet to add more talent to this roster.

Their two biggest splashes in free agency were the additions of Aaron Banks and Nate Hobbs. The addition of Hobbs was certainly telling, considering that Jaire Alexander's name has been floated in trade talks for months.

There's still nothing concrete, but Packers fans have every reason to be mulling over trade options. And so we've put together a projection that includes the Packers finding a trade partner in an AFC contender.

Packers Trade Jaire Alexander to Bills in Pre-Draft Projection

The Buffalo Bills have a glaring hole at cornerback and in this projection they spend some draft capital to trade for Alexander.

The Bills currently have just $5.2 million in cap space and would need to create some wiggle room but GM Brandon Beane would find a way to do so.

Buffalo has a Super Bowl-ready roster with MVP QB Josh Allen at the helm. While the team is talented and spread out, they still have a huge void at CB1. Alexander is the ideal player who could step in and immediately improve the unit.

Last season, they were ranked 24th in the league in pass defense (226.1). That led to them re-signing Tre'Davious White to a one-year deal, but he looks like a shell of himself. Christian Benford is a solid cornerback in the secondary, but he's better suited to be a CB2.

Alexander, when healthy, is one of the best corners in the league. He's a two-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro. In his career, Alexander has supplied 287 total tackles, 70 pass deflections, and 12 interceptions.

He has three years left on his deal with a potential out after the 2025 campaign. The Packers receiving two fourth-round picks for a defender who struggled to stay healthy looks like a win.

For the Bills' sake, they are banking on an All-Pro talent, but if things don't work out, they could part ways after one season.

As we get closer to the draft, this could be the perfect time for Green Bay to finally ship out Alexander after months of trying to do so.

