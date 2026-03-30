Packers Will Still Feel Rich Bisaccia's Impact in 2026 Despite Offseason Split

In an offseason where the Green Bay Packers made continuity a priority, ex-special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia’s departure was a beacon of hope. Bisaccia had been a polarizing figure since joining the Packers in 2022, and the special teams mishaps under his watch made the news of his resignation worth toasting a couple of cold Miller Lites last February.

But just as fans are hoping for better special teams play, they may still feel Bisaccia’s presence on this year’s team.

According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told reporters at the NFL’s annual meetings in Phoenix that “Bisaccia gave him a list of names for [the] next special teams coordinator” after he decided to step down in February. Cam Achord, whom the Packers hired on Feb. 27, was on that list, meaning Bisaccia’s influence may not be over as Green Bay tries to fix its special teams unit this fall.

Rich Bisaccia’s Endorsement of Cam Achord Is Concerning for Packers Fans

Bisaccia gave fans a good reason to celebrate his departure this spring. Since joining the team, Bisaccia’s unit ranked no higher than 26th in Pro Football Focus’s special teams grades over his first three seasons:

2022: 26th (71.0)

2023: 28th (67.0)

2024 32nd (58.5)

2025 19th (79.2)

While the 2025 ranking of 19th was the highest of his tenure, it also came with plenty of baggage that had Packers fans ready to throw in the towel. Brandon McManus struggled after a strong first season in Green Bay and capped it off with three missed kicks (two field goals, an extra point) in a Wild Card loss to the Chicago Bears.

Blocked kicks fueled a Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns and turned what could have been a Week 4 victory over the Dallas Cowboys into a tie, and Romeo Doubs fumbled an onside kick against the Bears that ultimately gave Chicago the NFC North title and forced the Packers to go on the road for their playoff matchup.

All of this had everyone fed up outside of the Packers’ team facility, but Bisaccia was respected inside it, according to LaFleur’s comments made in a statement announcing his departure.

"While we are disappointed to lose a person and coach as valuable as Rich, we respect his decision to step down from the Packers. Rich was a tremendous resource to me and our entire coaching staff who had a profound impact on our players and our culture throughout the building." Matt LaFleur, Packers HC

Those comments mean it’s not a surprise that Bisaccia had some impact on his replacement. While Bisaccia didn’t work directly with Achord, it’s clear he valued some of the things he was doing with the New England Patriots and as an assistant special teams coach with the New York Giants, and it could mean that many of the same principles may carry over despite a new coach in charge.

This could have Packers fans skittish about Achord’s arrival, but it could be good to have a different voice sending the message, even if it’s the same philosophies. Still, having any association with Bisaccia could make many feel differently about the hire, and Achord will have to make an impact on the field before anyone feels safe about Green Bay’s special teams.

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