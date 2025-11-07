Packers Fans' Worst Kicker Fears Confirmed by Rich Bisaccia on Friday

The Green Bay Packers have several storylines going into Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and one of the important ones is their decision at kicker. The Packers have been torn over the past few weeks, deciding between veteran Brandon McManus and midseason pickup Lucas Havrisik. And McManus’s recent performance, coming off a quad injury, has many ready to turn the keys over to the young upstart.

While fans want a change, the Packers aren’t ready to make that move. Speaking to reporters, including The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, on Friday, Green Bay special teams coordinator Rich Bissaccia confirmed that McManus will be the team’s kicker on Monday night.

At the same time, Bissaccia also confirmed the worst fears of a fan base that has watched the kicker position become a sore spot at the midway point of the season.

Packers Risk Another Collapse by Sticking with Brandon McManus in Week 10

There are many reasons why the Packers should turn to Havrisik. While McManus was outstanding a year ago, knocking down 20-of-21 (95.2%) field goals in 11 games with Green Bay last season, he’s looked like a different kicker, making just 11-of-16 (68.8%) of his attempts this season. The struggles have reached a fever pitch while McManus has battled a quad injury, and fans are dreaming of a nightmare scenario where one of his missed kicks could cost the Packers a game.

This isn’t a pipe dream because it’s already happened this season. A blocked field goal in the second quarter of a Week 4 matchup with the Dallas Cowboys turned a potential win into a tie. McManus also missed a 43-yard field goal in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Panthers. The miss may have inspired head coach Matt LaFleur to go for it on 4th and 8 from the Carolina 13-yard line with 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, and proved to be the difference in the 16-13 defeat.

For kickers, one game is way too many to stomach – especially when the NFC playoff race is tightening up. That has many looking for the team to have Havrisik, who made all four of his field goals, including a franchise record 61-yard field goal in relief of McManus last month. But the Packers don’t seem to be willing to accept the obvious move.

Even if McManus’s three-year, $15.3 million contract was a factor, his injury could give the Packers an avenue to place him on injured reserve and turn the job over to Havrisik. But the Packers are content with the status quo, even kicking Havrisik as a second kicker on the 53-man roster to prove a point.

Maybe it will take another blown game to make the Packers realize their mistakes, but that won’t help them on Monday night. With McManus struggling, fans are left to hold their breath and hope LaFleur makes the right decision before it costs them more than just a game in November.

