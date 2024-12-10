5 Packers Who Need to Step Up Over the Final Quarter of the Season
The Green Bay Packers find themselves in a unique position heading into the final four games of the NFL season.
At 9-4, a playoff berth is almost a lock unless disaster strikes. But with the NFC North seemingly out of reach—barring a collapse by the Detroit Lions—their primary focus shifts to jockeying for postseason position.
While the standings are one thing, the Packers have their own self-improvement checklist to tackle. Consistency has been elusive, and these final games offer a golden opportunity to sharpen up before January football begins.
For the Packers to hit their peak, a handful of key players need to elevate their game.
1. Carrington Valentine
Stopping the pass has been the Achilles' heel of Green Bay's defense all year. Even when Jaire Alexander is healthy (and that’s been a big "if"), the secondary has struggled to slow opponents down. With Alexander’s return timeline still a mystery—and concerns lingering about how long he can stay on the field once he’s back—the Packers need reinforcements.
The injury bug hasn’t helped. Rookie safeties Evan Williams and Javon Bullard have missed time, leaving Green Bay’s secondary dangerously thin. That’s forced more responsibilities for Xavier McKinney and Keisean Nixon.
That's where Carrington Valentine comes into the picture.
After a promising rookie year, Valentine’s trajectory has flattened. He’s been inconsistent at best, invisible at worst—a luxury Green Bay can no longer afford. With Eric Stokes proving he isn’t the answer at cornerback, the Packers need someone to step up.
Valentine should have every opportunity to seize the moment and step up for the Packers' secondary.